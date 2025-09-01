Flood fury continues in Punjab

Punjab has lost 29 lives in the prevailing floods in the state and 3 persons are missing, since August 1st till date. The lives have been lost in all the 12 districts affected in the floods. Maximum 6 deaths have occurred in Pathankot and reports of missing persons have also come from this border district.

Quoting official reports released by the state government, our Jalandhar Correspondent reports that over 2.46 lakh population has been affected. Maximum 1.45 lakh in Gurdaspur alone. Over 15 thousand 600 persons have been evacuated. The floods have affected more than 94, 000 hectares of crop area in the state. The misery has not stopped yet.