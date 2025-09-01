Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Flood fury continues in Punjab

Sep 1, 2025

Punjab has lost 29 lives in the prevailing floods in the state and 3 persons are missing, since August 1st till date. The lives have been lost in all the 12 districts affected in the floods. Maximum 6 deaths have occurred in Pathankot and reports of missing persons have also come from this border district.

Quoting official reports released by the state government, our Jalandhar Correspondent reports that over 2.46 lakh population has been affected. Maximum 1.45 lakh in Gurdaspur alone. Over 15 thousand 600 persons have been evacuated. The floods have affected more than 94, 000 hectares of crop area in the state. The misery has not stopped yet. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Flood alert in Delhi after release of 29,313 cusecs of water from Hathnikund Barrage

Sep 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah inspects flood-affected areas in Jammu

Sep 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah to Visit Jammu to Review Flood and Landslide Relief

Aug 31, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Sep 1: मज़बूत GDP आँकड़ों से शेयर बाज़ार में तेजी, IT और ऑटो सेक्टर ने बढ़त दिलाई

1 September 2025 9:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Final Trade Sep-1: Markets Rally on Strong GDP Data; IT and Auto Lead the Surge

1 September 2025 9:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Flood fury continues in Punjab

1 September 2025 8:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

GDP growth of 7.8% has proved that no one can manage economy better than PM Modi: Kiren Rijiju

1 September 2025 8:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!