PM reviews COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers of six states
Consistent decline in daily active cases of Covid -19: Health Ministry
Govt asks people to be vigilant to ensure 3rd wave doesn’t enter India
Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan
80 dead, many missing in Germany after floods
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2021 10:34:17      انڈین آواز

Flight operations at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 to resume on July 22

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Flight operations at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 will resume on 22nd July. The resumption of operations at T2 at Delhi Airport will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements – 100 departures and 100 arrivals – per day initially.

The first flight scheduled from T2 after reopening of this terminal would be Kolkata bound Indigo flight, which will take off at 3 AM.

According to the estimates, approximately 200 air traffic movements are expected per day from Terminal 2 of IGI airport — including 100 departures and 100 arrivals. Total flight movements at T2 to increase progressively up to 280 expected by end of August.

Earlier, the services from Terminal 2 were shut down on May 18.

“All flight operations at #DelhiAirport will be shifted to T3 effectively from 18th May 00:01 hours. All passengers are required to complete their web check-in at home for a contactless journey,” the airport had said in a tweet.

The decision to resume services has been taken citing a significant rise in passenger traffic amid the gradual receding of the second wave of the pandemic.

All flights of IndiGo’s 2000 series and GoFirst flights will operate from Terminal 2.

With the opening of the Terminal 2, GoAir will operate 11 counters, while Indigo will operate the latter 17. Flights are currently operating out of Terminal 3.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India, Pakistan in same group in Cricket T20 World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in Group 2 of the Super 12s fo ...

Indian Women’s Hockey team has a chance to create history; Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur believes that Indian women hockey team has an opportunity to ...

Indian hockey has a chance to break 41-year Jinx at Olympics: Former captain Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Four-time Olympian and former captain Dhanraj Pillay says that Indian hockey ...

خبرنامہ

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

وارانسی میں وزیر اعظم نے کئی ترقیاتی پروجیکٹوں کا افتتاح اترپردیش سرمایہ کاری کا ایک اہم مقام:مودی کیا۔

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ وزیر اعلیٰ یوگی آدتیہ ...

بھارت کا سائنس کے شعبے میں دنیا کا سرکردہ ملک بننا طے: ڈاکٹر جتیندر سنگھ

سائنس اور ٹیکنالوجی محکمے کے وزیر ڈاکٹر جتیندر سنگھ نے کہا ہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz