Flight operations at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 to resume on July 22

AMN / WEB DESK

Flight operations at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 will resume on 22nd July. The resumption of operations at T2 at Delhi Airport will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements – 100 departures and 100 arrivals – per day initially.

The first flight scheduled from T2 after reopening of this terminal would be Kolkata bound Indigo flight, which will take off at 3 AM.

According to the estimates, approximately 200 air traffic movements are expected per day from Terminal 2 of IGI airport — including 100 departures and 100 arrivals. Total flight movements at T2 to increase progressively up to 280 expected by end of August.

Earlier, the services from Terminal 2 were shut down on May 18.

“All flight operations at #DelhiAirport will be shifted to T3 effectively from 18th May 00:01 hours. All passengers are required to complete their web check-in at home for a contactless journey,” the airport had said in a tweet.

The decision to resume services has been taken citing a significant rise in passenger traffic amid the gradual receding of the second wave of the pandemic.

All flights of IndiGo’s 2000 series and GoFirst flights will operate from Terminal 2.

With the opening of the Terminal 2, GoAir will operate 11 counters, while Indigo will operate the latter 17. Flights are currently operating out of Terminal 3.