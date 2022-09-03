FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2022 10:43:00      انڈین آواز

Five of six MLAs from Janta Dal (United) join BJP in Manipur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In a jolt to Janta Dal (United) in Manipur, five of the six MLAs of the party have joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Now, JD(U)’s Muhammad Abdul Nasir remains the only MLA from the party in Manipur. The Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly accepted the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP.

The move by the MLAs comes after Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and joined forces with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties, displacing the BJP from the co-pilot’s seat in Bihar.

In Manipur the JD(U) had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March this year. Whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state Assembly.

Soon after the valid merger of Manipur JD(U) MLAs with the BJP, Party Senior leader and MP Sushil Modi took a jibe at the Bihar chief minister saying states like Manipur and Arunachal have become “JD(U)-mukt”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

NRAI names 48-member contingent for Rifle/Pistol World Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 02 September : The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)& ...

Durand Football: Northeast United FC end campaign with a win 

Harpal Singh Bedi NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) overpowered Sudeva Delhi 2 – 0 in their last league match ...

Kalyan Chaubey first player to be elected President of AIFF

HSB / New Delhi Former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey on Friday became the first player to be elected as preside ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart