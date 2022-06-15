First National Conference of Chief Secretaries begins at Dharamsala

PM to preside over three-day Conference

The first three-day National Conference of Chief Secretaries of all the states begins in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh today. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba inaugurated the conference which will continue till Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the conference tomorrow Thursday.

More than 200 participants representing the Central Government, States, Union Territories and thematic sector experts will participate in this conference.

The conference will deliberate upon the implementation of new education policy, urban governance and crop diversification and self-reliance in agricultural commodities.

The focus will be on rapid and sustainable economic growth in partnership with the Centre and the States.