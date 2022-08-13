First Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 to be held in New Delhi from 16th August

HSB

1st Khelo India Women’s Hockey League under-16 will be held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi between 16th and 23rd of this month. According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a total of 16 teams from across the country are participating. A total of 56 matches will be played and over 300 players will compete in Phase 1 of the league.

The Sports Authority of India has allocated a total of 53.72 lakh rupees for 3 phases of the competition, which includes Prize money of 15.5 lakh rupees.

The matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 am each day with the final match scheduled at 5 pm. 19th of this month is kept as the rest day.

Phase 1 and 2 of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 will be in a round-robin format. The final ranking of teams will be determined after the completion of first 2 phases. Phase 3 will consist of classification matches where each team will play a minimum of 3 matches.