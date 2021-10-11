Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
First ever talks between US and Taliban leaders after change in guard in Afghanistan held in Doha

AMN/ WEB DESK

The talks between the US and Taliban leaders have concluded in Doha, Qatar. This is the first ever meeting since the withdrawal of American troops in August from Afghanistan. The talks in Qatar focussed on containing extremist groups, the evacuation of US citizens and humanitarian aid. US officials said that while the group would be judged by its actions, talks had been “candid and professional”.

The US insists the meeting does not amount to recognition of the Taliban. In a statement issued by Taliban last night, claimed that the US had agreed to begin to provide humanitarian aid to the country. The Statement added it will cooperate with charitable groups in delivering the humanitarian assistance to those deserving transparently and will facilitate the principled movement of foreign nationals. The US has not yet formally confirmed this claim.

US States Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the two sides had discussed the provision “of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people. However, Ned Price did not elaborate.

The Taliban ruled out cooperation with Washington on tackling the activities of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (IS-KP).

