Fire breaks out at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar

AMN

A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar district, Rajasthan. Conservator of Forest, Sariska Tiger Reserve, RN Meena said that the cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km in Akbarpur range, is yet to be ascertained.

RN Meena added the tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire.

According to officials, around 150-200 people, including the forest staff, are engaged in controlling the fire. Two MI 17 V5 helicopters from Army have also been called in to douse the blaze. Additional District Collector of Alwar, Dr. Sunita Pankaj told AIR News that positive results have been shown due to water sprinkling by helicopters. She said villagers residing in the periphery of the fire-affected area have been asked to move to safer zone.