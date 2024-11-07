THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Final Trade: Sensex soars over 900 pts; Nifty reclaims 24,500 as all sectors rally

Nov 6, 2024

The domestic benchmark indices today continued their upward momentum for the second consecutive session amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 901 points, or 1.13 percent, to close at 80,378, while the NSE Nifty50 added 271 points, or 1.12 percent, to settle at 24,484.

The broader market at Bombay Stock Exchange also ended in positive territory. The Mid-Cap index climbed over 2.2 percent and the Small-Cap index gained nearly two percent.

The rally was broad-based, with all 13 major sectoral indices closing in the green. The IT sector led the charge, gaining 4 per cent on the day. Other strong performers included the oil & gas, power, capital goods, and realty sectors, each up by approximately 2 per cent. Midcap and smallcap stocks also saw substantial gains, with the BSE Midcap index up over 2 per cent and the Smallcap index close to a 2 per cent rise.

