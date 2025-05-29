Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Final Trade May 29: Sensex up 320 pts, Nifty at 24,833; Metal, Realty indices gain 1%

May 29, 2025

Domestic equity benchmark indices settled on a positive note amid upbeat investor sentiment after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.  

After hitting an intraday high of 81,816.89, Sensex pared some gains to settle at 81,633.02, higher by 320.70 points or 0.39 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 also closed higher by 81.15 points or 0.33 per cent at 24,833.6. 

In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with gains of 0.55 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively. 

On the sectoral front, barring FMCG and PSU Banks, all other sectoral indices settled in green. The Nifty Metal an Realty emerged as top sectoral gainers, up by over 1 per cent each, followed by IT, Pharma, Bank, IT and Energy. 

Among the Sensex constituents, 24 out of 30 stocks ended higher, with gains led by IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Eternal, Adani Ports and Tata Steel. On the other hand, Bajaj Twins, Asian Paints, ITC, TCS and NTPC were among the 6 Sensex laggards that ended lower by up to 0.6 per cent on Thursday. 

