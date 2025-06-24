Final Trade June 24: Sensex, Nifty Close Higher Driven by Geopolitical Concerns

The benchmark domestic equity indices closed with modest gains on Monday, June 24, 2025, after retreating from their intra-day highs in a volatile trading session, as escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia kept investors on the edge.

The BSE Sensex ended the day 158 points up, or 0.19%, at 82,055, after touching an intraday high of 83,018. Similarly, the Nifty-50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 72 points, or 0.29%, to settle at 25,044, after briefly breaching the 25,300-mark during the session.

Top Gainers & Losers

Among the Sensex 30 stocks, 16 stocks closed in the green, while 14 ended in the red.

Adani Ports led the gainers with a sharp 2.6% rise, followed by Tata Steel which gained 1.6% , and Kotak Mahindra Bank , up 1.4% .

Sectoral Overview

The broader market showed strength, with 16 of the 21 BSE sectoral indices closing in the green.

Services sector surged 2.1% , while Telecom and Commodities gained 1.1% each. Metals also posted a nearly 1% uptick.

Market Breadth & Technical Signals

The overall market breadth was decisively positive. At the BSE, 2,662 stocks advanced, 1,339 declined, and 143 remained unchanged. On the NSE, 44 stocks touched 52-week highs, while 31 hit 52-week lows, reflecting mixed investor sentiment.

Global Overhang

Analysts attributed the mid-day volatility to caution among investors amid the unfolding conflict in West Asia, especially the intensifying situation between Iran and Israel and the possibility of further regional spillovers. Market participants continue to watch crude oil prices and global cues closely for further direction.

Outlook

Market experts suggest that in the near term, global geopolitical developments, movement in crude oil prices, and FII flows will remain critical factors for market momentum. Domestically, focus will also shift toward the upcoming Q1 earnings season and Union Budget expectations.

Rupee Strengthens Significantly on Ceasefire Hopes, Lower Oil Prices: The Indian Rupee surged by 75 paise against the US dollar, closing at 86.03, marking its best day in a month as initial reports of a West Asia ceasefire and subsequent dip in crude oil prices eased pressure on the import-dependent nation.

