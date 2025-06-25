Asian , European markets surge after US announces ceasefire in West Asia

Major Asian markets surged today as risk sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. South Korea’s Kospi index zoomed almost three per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed over two per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite index as well as Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, both ended over 1.1 per cent up each, and Singapore’s Strait Times index added more than 0.6 per cent. Major European indices were trading in positive territory in intra-day trade. Germany’s DAX increased over 1.7 per cent, France’s CAC gained over 1.1 per cent, and London’s FTSE 100 was trading almost 0.3 per cent up, when reports last came in.

