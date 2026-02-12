The Indian Awaaz

Final Trade Feb 11: Markets End Flat, Nifty Extends Winning Streak Despite IT Drag

Feb 12, 2026

Banking, Auto and Healthcare Stocks Support Sentiment; 26,000 Remains Key Hurdle

AMN / BIZ DESKK

Indian equity benchmarks ended Wednesday’s session on a muted note, closing almost flat amid choppy trade. While heavy selling in IT stocks capped gains, strong buying in banking, auto and healthcare counters helped the market remain resilient. Despite the narrow range, the Nifty extended its rally to the fourth consecutive session, reflecting a cautiously positive undertone.

The Nifty gained 18.70 points (0.07%) to settle at 25,953.85, while the Sensex slipped 40.28 points (0.05%) to close at 84,233.64. Throughout the day, the Nifty traded within a tight band of 25,870–26,010, with the psychological 26,000 mark acting as a strong supply zone and preventing any major breakout.

Sector-Wise Performance

  • Auto Sector: Nifty Auto jumped 1.3%, led by Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki.
  • Banking Sector: Nifty PSU Bank gained 1%, with SBI rising strongly.
  • Healthcare/Pharma: Nifty Pharma advanced nearly 1%, supported by Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare.
  • IT Sector: Nifty IT declined 1.8%, emerging as the biggest drag due to losses in TCS and Infosys.
  • Private Banks: Nifty Private Bank slipped 0.2%, showing mild weakness.

Top Movers

Top Gainers: Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, SBI, Maruti Suzuki.
Top Losers: TCS, Infosys, Coal India, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra.

Institutional Flow and Market Cues

Foreign investors (FIIs) remained marginal buyers with inflows of ₹69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided strong support with net buying of ₹1,174 crore. The rupee weakened by 12 paise to 90.70 against the dollar. Gold prices firmed up sharply, gaining ₹1,700 to ₹1,58,500 ahead of key US economic data.

Market experts believe sentiment remains stable but cautious. Analysts say a sustained breakout above 26,000 is essential to revive bullish momentum, potentially opening the door for 26,100–26,300 in the near term. Upcoming triggers include the US non-farm payrolls report and India’s CPI inflation data, which may set the tone for the next market move.

