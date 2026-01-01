Final Trade Dec 31: Markets End 2025 on a High: Sensex Jumps 545 Pts, Nifty Tops 26,100

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 2:16 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Indian equity markets wrapped up 2025 on a strong note, staging a broad-based rebound in the final trading session of the year. The BSE Sensex climbed 545.52 points, or 0.6%, to close at 85,220.60, while the NSE Nifty advanced 190.75 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 26,129.60. Buying interest was widespread, with metal stocks leading the rally after the government announced import tariffs on select steel products, boosting sentiment across the sector.

Despite the upbeat close, the technical structure of the Nifty suggests a phase of consolidation. The index continues to trade within a narrow range, indicating limited directional conviction among investors. Heavy call writing at the 26,000 strike is acting as a firm resistance, capping further upside, while strong put open interest near 25,900 is providing immediate support, making it a key short-term pivot level.

In the currency market, the Indian rupee weakened marginally by 0.1% to close at 89.87 against the US dollar. The rupee ended December with its second consecutive monthly loss, after briefly slipping past the 91-per-dollar mark earlier in the month before Reserve Bank of India intervention helped stabilise the currency.

Sector-wise performance:

Metals: Top performers, driven by tariff-related optimism.

Top performers, driven by tariff-related optimism. IT: Modest gains amid selective buying.

Modest gains amid selective buying. Banking & Financials: Ended marginally higher, supporting the benchmarks.

Ended marginally higher, supporting the benchmarks. FMCG: Largely flat with stock-specific moves.

Largely flat with stock-specific moves. Pharma: Slightly weak due to profit-taking.