India’s EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani Speaker Ayaz Sadiq exchange greetings in Dhaka

Last Updated on December 31, 2025 10:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq briefly exchanged greetings in Dhaka on Wednesday, marking the first face-to-face contact between senior officials of the two countries since their military confrontation in May.

The interaction took place on the sidelines of the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, as regional leaders arrived to pay their respects. An official post on the interim chief adviser of Bangladesh’s Facebook page confirmed the encounter.

According to reports, both Jaishankar and Ayaz Sadiq visited Khaleda Zia’s residence to offer tributes, where they came face to face, shook hands and exchanged a few words. Pakistani media outlet Geo TV described the brief meeting as a “major breakthrough” amid strained bilateral ties.

India-Pakistan relations have remained tense since a four-day military confrontation in May, triggered by a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir in April that killed 26 people.

Wednesday’s exchange in Dhaka is being seen as the first direct interaction between senior officials since that escalation, though neither side has issued any official statement on the substance of the meeting.