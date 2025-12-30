Final Trade Dec 30: Sensex, Nifty Close Little Changed, Metal Index Hits Record

Last Updated on December 30, 2025 9:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / BIZ DESK

Benchmark equity indices ended Tuesday’s volatile year-end trading session almost unchanged, as gains in metal and automobile stocks offset broader weakness amid the monthly derivatives expiry. The Nifty 50 marked its fourth consecutive session of decline, though losses were marginal as selective buying emerged in heavyweight sectors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 84,675.08, slipping 20.46 points, or 0.02 per cent, from its previous close of 84,695.54. The Nifty 50 eased 3.25 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 25,938.85 compared with 25,942.10 in the previous session. The Nifty opened at 25,940.90 and moved within a narrow intraday range, touching a low of 25,878 and a high of 25,976 before ending flat.

Metals

Metal stocks emerged as the standout performers of the session. The Nifty Metal index surged nearly 2 per cent to scale a fresh all-time high of 11,029, supported by firm global cues and sustained demand. Hindalco Industries led the Nifty 50 gainers, rising 2.12 per cent to ₹883.30, while Tata Steel advanced 1.96 per cent to ₹175.68, providing crucial support to the headline indices.

Automobiles

Auto stocks also witnessed strong buying interest. Bajaj Auto topped the gainers’ chart, climbing 2.32 per cent to ₹9,298.00, while Mahindra & Mahindra rose 1.89 per cent to ₹3,660.00. The sector benefited from expectations of steady demand and margin stability. Shriram Finance added nearly 2 per cent, further aiding sentiment in auto-linked financials.

Banking and Financials

Banking stocks traded with a positive bias. The Nifty Bank index gained 0.41 per cent to close at 59,171.25, while the Nifty Financial Services index edged up 0.07 per cent to 27,382.80. Buying interest in select private banks and financial majors supported the indices, also aiding the rupee’s recovery.

IT, FMCG, Healthcare and Aviation

On the downside, Eternal Technologies declined 2.21 per cent, while Eicher Motors slipped 1.92 per cent. FMCG major Tata Consumer Products fell 1.79 per cent, and healthcare stock Max Healthcare dropped 1.64 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation lost 1.52 per cent, reflecting profit booking in rate-sensitive and consumption-oriented names.

Broader Markets

Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.15 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.28 per cent, indicating continued caution among investors. Market breadth remained negative, with declining stocks outnumbering advances on the BSE.

Outlook

Technically, analysts noted that the Nifty has found support near the upper band of a falling wedge pattern. Immediate support lies in the 25,850–25,870 zone, while resistance is seen around 26,000. Market experts expect indices to remain range-bound in the near term, with investors awaiting clarity on India–US trade talks and upcoming Q3 corporate earnings.