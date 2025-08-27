Fiji PM Rabuka outlines vision of Pacific as ‘Ocean of Peace’ at ICWA Lecture

AMN

Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka has outlined his vision of an Ocean of Peace, emphasising a Pacific region free from conflict and coercion. He highlighted that this vision should be guided by dialogue, diplomacy and consensus and rooted in cooperation and respect for international law.

PM Rabuka made these remarks at the 54th Sapru House Lecture on ‘Ocean of Peace,’ organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs. He further underlined the importance of guardianship over the region’s land and seas for future generations. PM Rabuka also stressed the significance of India as a key partner in amplifying Fiji’s voice, supporting its call to uphold a rules-based order in the Pacific, and addressing the shared challenges of climate change and nuclear proliferation.

The lecture was chaired by Nutan Kapoor Mahawar, Acting Director General and Additional Secretary of the Indian Council of World Affairs. The event was attended by representatives from other Pacific countries and international organisations, including the United Nations.