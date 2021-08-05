Fifth Oxygen express delivers 183 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Bangladesh

AMN

The fifth Oxygen Express from India delivered 183 Metric Tons (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh on Thursday. The train with 10 containers was flagged off by the South Eastern Railway from Rourkela station under Chakradharpur division on Wednesday. It reached Benapole in Bangladesh on Thursday.

The first Oxygen Express was sent to Bangladesh from Tatanagar on July 24 to help the supply of oxygen for the treatment of COVID 19 patients in Bangladesh hospitals. Earlier, 4 trains had delivered 800 MT of LMO to Bangladesh. With the latest consignment, India has supplied 983 MT of LMO to Bangladesh through the railways.

During the Eid holidays, India supplied more than 180 tonnes of medical oxygen to Bangladesh under special arrangements through the land route via Benapole.