FIFA World Cup: Morocco to lock horns with Portugal tonight

In the FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco will lock horns with Portugal tonight at 08:30 PM Indian Time at Al-Thumama Stadium in the third quarter-final match. On the other hand, forever rivals England and France will face each other in the fourth and last quarter-finals tomorrow at 12:30 AM Indian Time at Al Bayt Stadium.

Croatia and Argentina have already made it to the semi-finals.

Croatia defeated Brazil by 4-2 while Argentina beat the Netherlands by 4-3. Interestingly, both the quarter-finals so far have ended in a penalty shootout.