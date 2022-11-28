FIFA football World Cup: Ghana defeat South Korea 3-2, Cameroon and Serbia play out a 3-3 draw

AMN/ WEB DESK

Cameroon and Serbia played a thrilling 3-3 draw in a high-intensity Group G match on Monday and kept hopes alive of entering last 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cameroon took the lead when Jean-Charles Castelletto tapped home from close range to open the scoring in the 29th minute.

Serbia turned the game around thanks to two quick goals in first-half stoppage time.

Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck in quick succession to give their side a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Eight minutes after the restart, Aleksandar Mitrovic hit the nets to make it 3-1.

Cameroon, seeking the first victory at the World Cup finals since 2002, responded with courage and efficient counterattack.

Vincent Aboubakar scored in the 63rd minute to make it 2-3 and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting three minutes later hit the equalizer.

In the second match of the Day, Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 in Group ‘H’ match. Ghana lead 2-0 at halftime.

The last match of the day, Brazil will lock horns with Switzerland in Group ‘G’ match at 9:30 PM.