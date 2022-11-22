FIFA 2022: Saudi Arabia shock Messi’s Argentina at World Cup

Brilliant goals from Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari secured a historic 2-1 win for Saudi Arabia as the Herve Renard-coached men left Lionel Messi-led Argentina stunned at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday

AMN / DOHA

Saudi Arabia today stunned Lionel Messi’s country Argentina beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Salem Al-Dawsari hit a stunning winner to sink the red-hot favorites, bringing the South American side’s 36-match unbeaten run to a shuddering halt.

The win was fully deserved after Saudi Arabia came from behind after Saleh Al-Shehri canceled out an early Lionel Messi penalty.

ALL OVER! THE IMPOSSIBLE IS NOT SAUDI! 🇸🇦



Saudi Arabia are the first ever Arab and Asian nation to beat Argentina at the #FIFAWorldCup. — Arab News | Sport (@ArabNewsSport) November 22, 2022

Both goals of Saudi Arabia’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C opener came within five minutes in the second half.

This was after Messi put the two-time title winners ahead as early as 10th minute before VAR had three of their goals disallowed.

Al Shehri squeezed in a low shot in the 48th minute before Al Dawsari struck from the edge of the penalty area in the 53rd minute to stun Argentina, one of the tournament favourites, in front of 88,012 football-mad fans at Qatar’s biggest stadium.