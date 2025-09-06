Fiber-Based Supplement may Curb Hunger and Lower Insulin Response, Study Finds

Emedinexus

A fiber-based supplement (SlimBiome) significantly reduced insulin levels and increased satiety in healthy adults without altering blood glucose. Researchers suggest its effects are likely due to fiber-induced viscosity rather than chromium content.

A new study published in the European Journal of Nutrition suggested that a mineral-enriched fiber complex may enhance satiety and reduce insulin levels without affecting blood glucose in healthy adults. In this randomized crossover trial, researchers assessed the effects of SlimBiome (SB)—a chromium-enriched glucomannan-fructo-oligosaccharide complex—on appetite and glycemic response. Sixteen healthy adults underwent oral glucose tolerance tests after consuming either dextrose alone or SB mixed with dextrose (SBD).

Results showed that plasma insulin levels were significantly lower at 45, 75, and 90 minutes post-SBD intake compared to those with dextrose alone. However, blood glucose levels remained similar between the two groups. Importantly, participants reported greater fullness and reduced hunger 150 minutes after consuming the SBD drink.

The study also found that the viscosity of SB formulations likely contributed to delayed gastric emptying and enhanced satiety. However, chromium content appeared too low to produce significant effects. While the study yielded encouraging short-term results, researchers advocated for long-term trials to gain a deeper understanding of the supplement’s sustained impact on weight management and metabolic health.

(Source:https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250610/Chromium-rich-fiber-supplement-keeps-you-fuller-and-reduces-insulin-spikes.aspx )