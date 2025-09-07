Professor Mushtaq Elected President of All India Unani Tibbi Congress again

Resolves to Oppose Division of Tibbiya College

Prof Mushtaq and Dr. Syed Ahmad Khan

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Announcing the reorganization of the All India Unani Tibbi Congress, Professor Mushtaq Ahmad reiterated his commitment to promoting Unani medicine by following in the footsteps of the legendary freedom fighter and healer, Masih-ul-Mulk Hakim Ajmal Khan. He emphasized that any attempts made in recent years to divide the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbiya College into separate entities or encroach upon its ownership would be strongly resisted.

Prof. Ahmad reminded that Hakim Ajmal Khan had established both Ayurvedic and Unani systems under one roof, with a common principal, sending a message of unity and harmony to India and the world. “Preserving this legacy of oneness and cooperation is our collective responsibility,” he affirmed.

It is noteworthy that Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad has been unanimously elected as the National President of the All India Unani Tibbi Congress for the fourth consecutive term. He also announced the new National Executive Council.

Key appointments include:

Dr. Syed Ahmad Khan (Khalilabad) – General Secretary

Dr. S.M. Husain (Mumbai) – Senior Vice President

– Senior Vice President Vice Presidents: Dr. Muhammad Ataullah Sharif (Hyderabad), Prof. Ghulam Qutub Chishti (Jaipur), Prof. Fazlullah Qadri (Patna), Prof. Akhtar Husain Chaudhary (Pune), Dr. Ghazala Javed (Delhi)

Dr. D.R. Singh (Delhi) – Organizing Secretary

– Organizing Secretary Secretaries: Dr. S.M. Yakoob (Nagpur), Dr. Sabatullah (Amroha), Dr. Laiq Ali Khan (Kasganj), Dr. Nawazul Haq (Ajmer), Dr. Muhammad Arshad Giyas (Nuh), Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (Kolkata)

Mohammad Imran Kannauji (Delhi) – Press Secretary

– Press Secretary Dr. Sanjay Dhingra (Delhi) – Treasurer

The list of National Patrons includes Dr. Syed Farooq (Chief Patron), Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Shafqat Azmi (Delhi), Dr. Shams-ul-Afaq (Delhi), Dr. Syed Muhammad Irfan Najaf Alimi (Allahabad), Dr. Akhlaq Ahmad (Delhi), Dr. Abdul Jabbar Siddiqui (Pilibhit), Dr. Khalid Saifullah (Kolkata), and Prof. Qamar-uz-Zama (Deoband).