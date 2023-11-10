Festival of Dhanteras being celebrated in different parts of India

AMN

The festival of Dhanteras is being celebrated in different parts of the country today. Dhanteras, also known as Dhan Trayodashi and Dhanwantri Jayanti is part of the Deepavali celebrations. People consider this as an auspicious day to make new purchases, especially gold or silver articles and new utensils. The day also sees heavy purchases of appliances and automobiles.

Dhanteras is a celebration of spiritual victory and the Diwali festivities, spanning over five days. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda and health, seeking blessings for wealth, prosperity and well-being.

Dhanteras is a combination of two words. ‘Dhan’ denotes wealth, and ‘Teras’ denotes the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesha, Dhanvantari, and Lord Kubera are worshipped during the puja. Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Maha Lakshmi, and Goddess Maha Kaali are the three forms of Goddess Lakshmi that are worshipped during the puja.