Amit Shah addresses 62nd Foundation Day celebrations of Indo-Tibetan Border Police

AMN / Dehradun

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said that as long as the Indo-Tibetan Border Force and Army personnel are deployed on the border, no one can occupy even an inch of the country’s land. He was addressing the 62nd Foundation Day celebrations of Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Dehradun today.

On the occasion, he stressed on the development of border areas for the security of the country. He said that till 2014, the average expenditure on the India-China border was 4 thousand crore rupees annually. Mr Shah said, in the last nine years this expenditure has increased to 12 thousand 340 crore rupees by the central government. Emphasizing on the development of border villages, the Home Minister said, the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the Vibrant Village Scheme to stop migration from the border villages. Under this scheme, in the first phase, the government has given a budget of 4 thousand 800 crore rupees for electricity, roads, employment, education and health systems in 46 blocks and 662 villages of 19 districts of the border region.



Mr. Shah said, after the abolition of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been successful in completely controlling terrorism. Along with this, 80 percent reduction was also recorded in the incidents of left wing extremism. The Home Minister said that on the lines of the Army, the government has also reserved quota in aircraft and railways for the Central Armed Police Force. The Home Minister presented medals and trophies to the medal-winning officers and winning battalions of ITBP.



Earlier Union Home Minister paid tribute at the Martyrs Memorial in the ITBP campus, Dehradun.