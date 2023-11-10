इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2023 06:56:54      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah addresses 62nd Foundation Day celebrations of Indo-Tibetan Border Police

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Dehradun 

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said that as long as the Indo-Tibetan Border Force and Army personnel are deployed on the border, no one can occupy even an inch of the country’s land. He was addressing the 62nd Foundation Day celebrations of Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Dehradun today.

On the occasion, he stressed on the development of border areas for the security of the country. He said that till 2014, the average expenditure on the India-China border was 4 thousand crore rupees annually. Mr Shah said, in the last nine years this expenditure has increased to 12 thousand 340 crore rupees by the central government. Emphasizing on the development of border villages, the Home Minister said, the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the Vibrant Village Scheme to stop migration from the border villages. Under this scheme, in the first phase, the government has given a budget of 4 thousand 800 crore rupees for electricity, roads, employment, education and health systems in 46 blocks and 662 villages of 19 districts of the border region.

Mr. Shah said, after the abolition of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been successful in completely controlling terrorism. Along with this, 80 percent reduction was also recorded in the incidents of left wing extremism. The Home Minister said that on the lines of the Army, the government has also reserved quota in aircraft and railways for the Central Armed Police Force. The Home Minister presented medals and trophies to the medal-winning officers and winning battalions of ITBP.

Earlier Union Home Minister paid tribute at the Martyrs Memorial in the ITBP campus, Dehradun.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart