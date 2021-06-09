Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jun 2021 03:35:45      انڈین آواز

FCI supplies 69 lakh tonnes grains to States under Pradhan Mantri Yojana

AMN

Food Corporation of India, FCI has supplied 69 lakh tonnes of free food grains to all States and Union Territories under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.


Consumer Affairs Ministry said, 13 States and UTs namely Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Punjab, Telangana and Tripura have lifted full allocation for May and June this year. While 23 States and UTs have lifted 100 per cent food grains for May allocation.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday conveyed the decision of extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana -3 till Deepawali. Now more than 80 crore people will continue to get free food grain every month till November this year. Under the scheme, 5 kg free food grains per person per month is being distributed to beneficiaries.

The Central Government will bear the entire cost on account of such distribution including food subsidy, intra-state transportation and dealer’s margin, without any sharing by States and UTs. The Government has sensitized all the States and UT Governments to complete the distribution of free food grains under the scheme in a time bound manner.

