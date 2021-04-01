Facebook removes video of Donald Trump from page of his daughter-in-law

WEB DESK

Facebook has removed a video of former US President Donald Trump from the page of his daughter-in-law Lara Trump. The social media site banned Mr. Trump from its platform in January following riots by his supporters on the Capitol building in Washington.

Lara Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric and recently joined Fox News as a contributor, had promoted an interview with Trump for her own online show on Tuesday. She later posted a screenshot of an email she received from Facebook warning her of the ban.

In another email shared by Lara Trump on her Facebook page, Facebook said the guidance applied to all campaign accounts, messaging vehicles and former Trump surrogates on the site. Since the ban, the former president has been shown speaking on Facebook’s platforms in news coverage from outlets such as Fox News and Newsmax.

Trump was barred by several social media platforms after the riot, including Twitter which has said its ban is permanent.