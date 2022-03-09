FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Mar 2022 03:55:11      انڈین آواز

Explore potential areas of investment between India and Bangladesh: Piyush Goyal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Minister of Commerce and Industry Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal has urged to explore potential areas of investment like Textiles, Jute products, Leather and footwear, API for pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, Digital health and Education services, agribusiness, Electronics and renewable energy between India and Bangladesh.

Addressing the Inaugural session of India-Bangladesh Stakeholder’s meet on Monday, the Minister listed four focus areas for strengthening India-Bangladesh relationship. He said that during the Covid 19 pandemic, the supply chain between the two countries was maintained without interruption. Improving this connectivity further is imperative for expansion of the bilateral trade and realisation of the investment potential of Bangladesh and eastern India.

He said that there was a need to give more impetus to Joint Production of Defence Equipment through the USD 500 million line of credit given by India. He also pointed out that India and Bangladesh can become the pharmacy of the world and the two countries can come together for joint manufacturing of vaccines and other medicines.

The Commerce Minister said that since 2014 India and Bangladesh have scaled up trade and economic engagement as collaborators and not competitors. He said Bangladesh is the recipient of the largest concessional credit facility of USD 8 billion from India.

Talking about the ongoing areas of cooperation between the two countries, Piyush Goyal said that India is developing two Indian Economic Zones at Mirsarai and Mongla. Over 350 Indian companies are working in Bangladesh now, said the minister. He said that the India-Bangladesh CEO Forum is a testimony to the friendship between the two countries. The Textile Industry Forum is also yielding results.

The Commerce Minister expressed the hope that the stakeholders meeting would provide an impetus to not only India-Bangladesh business relations but also with Southeast Asian countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

4 Indian girls in finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Mahi Siwach and Palak Zambre alongside two more junior girls  chalked out dramatic  vic ...

Axar Patel all set to join squad for 2nd Cricket Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to join the squad for the second Cricket Test against Sri Lanka beginn ...

Mary Kom opts out of World Championships and Asian Games to make way for young boxer

Harpal Singh Bedi Champion pugilist MC Mary Kom on Sunday announced her decision to opt out of the World Bo ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart