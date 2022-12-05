Exit Polls predicts big Win For AAP in MCD polls

AMN / WEB DESK

The AAP may get 149-171 wards in MCD, according to an exit poll by Aaj Tak. Another exit poll by Times Now shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party getting anywhere between 146 and 156 wards

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to get 155 of the 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, according to NDTV’s poll of exit polls.

The AAP may get 149-171 wards, according to an exit poll by Aaj Tak-Axis My India. Another exit poll by Times Now-ETG shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party getting anywhere between 146 and 156 wards.

Aaj Tak shows BJP getting 69-91 wards; Times Now exit poll shows BJP with 84-94 wards. News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gives the AAP 159-175 wards and the BJP 70-92.