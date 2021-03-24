Delhi government bans Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020: Result declared, know how to check
AAP seeks support from non-NDA parties to halt GNCTD Bill in Rajya Sabha
Bihar Police thrashes RJD MLAs inside state assembly; RJD says Nitish Kumar’s days are numbered
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2021 08:23:48      انڈین آواز

Ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter banned for over 6-year

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and Secretary General Jerome Valcke have been banned for six years and eight months over violating the code of ethics, the world football governing body said Wednesday.

Blatter and Valcke were both found guilty after they “covered various charges,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The investigations into Messrs Blatter and Valcke covered various charges, in particular concerning bonus payments in relation to FIFA competitions that were paid to top FIFA management officials, various amendments and extensions of employment contracts, as well as reimbursement by FIFA of private legal costs in the case of Mr. Valcke,” the statement added.

Blatter and Valcke were both also fined for 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Top Players of the country,eight teams for the Tennis Premier League 3.0

Harpal Singh Bedi Top players of the country and five international women players will form part of the eig ...

Ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter banned for over 6-year

WEB DESK Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and Secretary General Jerome Valcke have been banned for six ye ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz