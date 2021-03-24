Ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter banned for over 6-year

WEB DESK

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and Secretary General Jerome Valcke have been banned for six years and eight months over violating the code of ethics, the world football governing body said Wednesday.

Blatter and Valcke were both found guilty after they “covered various charges,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The investigations into Messrs Blatter and Valcke covered various charges, in particular concerning bonus payments in relation to FIFA competitions that were paid to top FIFA management officials, various amendments and extensions of employment contracts, as well as reimbursement by FIFA of private legal costs in the case of Mr. Valcke,” the statement added.

Blatter and Valcke were both also fined for 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).