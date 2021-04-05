Everyone in England to be able to take COVID-19 test twice a week

WEB DESK

Everyone in England will be able to take a COVID-19 test twice a week in a new drive to track the pandemic as society reopens and the vaccine rollout continues at its rapid rate said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

Mr. Johnson is expected to confirm plans to relaunch international travel and open sections of the economy later on Monday and said the new mass testing programme would break the chain of transmissions and spot cases without symptoms.

As much of Europe enters new lockdowns to tackle surging cases, Johnson has set out a staggered plan to ease restrictions in the coming months, a huge boost for one of the worst-hit countries during the pandemic.

The increased testing will help health officials to track the pandemic as the country slowly reopens from a strict four-month lockdown. Britain is able to pursue a recovery after it gave AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots to well over half the adult population. A reopening of schools in March has also not yet led to a spike in cases, despite increased testing