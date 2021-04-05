Centre assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand govt to control forest fire
Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Jordan: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein placed under house arrest
Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases
06 Apr 2021 06:05:26

Everyone in England to be able to take COVID-19 test twice a week

WEB DESK

Everyone in England will be able to take a COVID-19 test twice a week in a new drive to track the pandemic as society reopens and the vaccine rollout continues at its rapid rate said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

Mr. Johnson is expected to confirm plans to relaunch international travel and open sections of the economy later on Monday and said the new mass testing programme would break the chain of transmissions and spot cases without symptoms.

As much of Europe enters new lockdowns to tackle surging cases, Johnson has set out a staggered plan to ease restrictions in the coming months, a huge boost for one of the worst-hit countries during the pandemic.

The increased testing will help health officials to track the pandemic as the country slowly reopens from a strict four-month lockdown. Britain is able to pursue a recovery after it gave AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots to well over half the adult population. A reopening of schools in March has also not yet led to a spike in cases, despite increased testing

Cricket; Extra responsibility will motivate Rishabh Pant: Coach Ricky Ponting

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 05 April : Delhi Capitals  Head Coach Ricky Ponting,has  hailed  his team's n ...

BAI postpones all domestic tournaments

Harpal Singh Bedi -New Delhi, 5 April Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday postponed all  domes ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

