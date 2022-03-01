European Parliament grants Ukraine EU candidate status

AMN / WEB DESK

Members of the European Parliament call on the European institutions to grant Ukraine the status of EU candidate country.

This is stated in Article 37 of the European Parliament resolution on Russia’s action against Ukraine, which was approved today by a majority vote.

The full text of the adopted document is published on the website of the European Parliament.

“The European Parliament calls for the EU institutions to work towards granting EU candidate status to Ukraine, in line with Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union and on the basis of merit, and, in the meantime, to continue to work towards its integration into the EU single market along the lines of the Association Agreement,” the document reads.

At today’s EP meeting, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Ukraine’s official application for EU membership and spoke in support of this idea, as Ukraine has proven that it is part of the European family. At the same time, as the President of the European Commission noted, this issue can be practically considered after the end of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation.

Russian president Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on February 24 and launched a large-scale invasion.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization was announced.