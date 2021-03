AMN/ WEB DESK

European Commision’s president Ursula Von der Leyen outlined the proposal for the EU’s Digital Green Pass on Wednesday to reopen access to international travel and leisure activities.

Officially called a Digital Green Certificate, the pass will be a proof that a person has been vaccinated, received a negative test result or recovered from COVID-19.

The proposal is a balanced package of existing and new measures, said European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas.