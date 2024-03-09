EU to speed up plans to ship humanitarian aid to Gaza via sea corridor

AMN

The European Union has announced that it will accelerate efforts to set up a maritime corridor to transport aid from Cyprus to Gaza. Many countries are exploring alternative routes to dispatch humanitarian aid to the war-torn region. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has expressed optimism that the maritime corridor could become operational as early as Sunday, though crucial details of the planned operation remain unclear.

She said an initial pilot operation was launched yesterday, and the United Arab Emirates had helped activate the corridor by securing the first of many shipments of goods to the people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, the US, earlier this week, began airdropping humanitarian aid over Gaza. The operation, although successful at first, ended up killing five people on Saturday after the parachutes carrying supplies did not deploy properly.