FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Mar 2024 11:11:49      انڈین آواز

EU to speed up plans to ship humanitarian aid to Gaza via sea corridor

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The European Union has announced that it will accelerate efforts to set up a maritime corridor to transport aid from Cyprus to Gaza. Many countries are exploring alternative routes to dispatch humanitarian aid to the war-torn region. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has expressed optimism that the maritime corridor could become operational as early as Sunday, though crucial details of the planned operation remain unclear.

She said an initial pilot operation was launched yesterday, and the United Arab Emirates had helped activate the corridor by securing the first of many shipments of goods to the people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, the US, earlier this week, began airdropping humanitarian aid over Gaza. The operation, although successful at first, ended up killing five people on Saturday after the parachutes carrying supplies did not deploy properly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart