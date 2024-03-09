FreeCurrencyRates.com

BSF-BGB border conference concludes in Dhaka

AMN

The 54th director general (DG) level border conference between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) concluded at BGB headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday. The border conference, which started on March 5, ended with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document. Later, a joint press statement was read out in the press conference on Saturday.

According to the joint press statement, DG BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui urged DG BSF Shri Nitin Agrawal to adopt necessary measures to reduce the border killing to zero considering the sound bilateral relation existing between Bangladesh and India.

Both the countries have agreed to resume the joint coordinated border patrolling to reduce criminal activities like smuggling of cattle, weapons and narcotics on the border. They also agreed to take effective steps for the prevention of human trafficking and illegal crossing of the International Border (IB).

Expressing satisfaction over the coordinated efforts of BSF and BGB in maintaining peace and tranquility along the border, both stressed the need for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), reports United News of Bangladesh.

DG BSF Shri Nitin Agrawal led the Indian delegation consisting of nine members in the DG Level Border Conference, while DG BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqu led a 16-member Bangladesh delegation.

