EU pledges to increase humanitarian assistance to Syria

AMN/ WEB DESK

The European Union has pledged to increase humanitarian assistance to Syrians up to 1.5 billion euros (1.58 billion dollars) for 2022 and to allocate an equal amount next year. This was stated by EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday.

On Monday, the sixth European Union’s Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region kicked off in Brussels, with the purpose of harnessing international support for Syrians who keep facing dire humanitarian crisis both in Syria and abroad.

The core pledging event is taking place on the conference’s final day today during the EU ministerial meeting.