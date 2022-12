AMN/ WEB DESK

European Union leaders added Bosnia to the list of official candidates to join the wealthy 27-nation bloc. The Western Balkans country joined the waiting room despite continuing criticism of the way it is run. The approval was just a formality after European affairs ministers agreed unanimously earlier in the week to endorse a recommendation from the bloc’s executive arm to grant Bosnia the status. The war in Ukraine has served as an accelerator for the bloc’s enlargement process.