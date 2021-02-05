EU chief admits COVID vaccine blunders

WEB DESK

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged failures in the procurement of coronavirus vaccines in an interview with German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung and other foreign media on Thursday.

“We focussed a lot on the question of whether there would be a vaccine, on its development,” the EU chief said.

“In hindsight we should have given more thought in parallel to the challenges of mass production.”

Many EU countries have been under fire for their lackluster vaccination programs in comparison to countries such as Israel and the UK. The major barrier for further roll out has been a lack of doses for which many blame the EU’s joint vaccine procurement program.