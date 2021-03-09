Equatorial Guinea: 98 Killed, 615 wounded in huge blasts in Bata

WEB DESK

The vice president of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue raises the total of dead from Sunday’s blasts to 98. 615 people were wounded when dynamite exploded at a military base in Bata.

The blasts hit a military base in the country’s main city, Bata. Officials blame badly stored dynamite along with stubble burning by nearby farmers.

Teams including volunteers continue to search the wreckage of buildings and homes for victims.

Three young children were found alive and taken to hospital.

El Vicepresidente de la República, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, informa sobre la situación actual de los afectados, total de 615 heridos, 316 dados de alta, 299 hospitalizados y 98 fallecidos. @GuineaSalud @teonguema @MitohaOndo @La_Vice_Press @MCooperacion pic.twitter.com/9Zg34KGoMg — AHORAEG (@AhoraEg) March 8, 2021

Local media showed a row of covered bodies along a street.

There are fears the death toll could rise further as some victims may still be trapped.

Almost all buildings and homes in the city suffered “huge damage”, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said.