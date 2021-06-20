Congress alleges scam in land purchase in Ayodhya, demands probe
More than 29 crore vaccine doses provided to States and Union Territories by the Centre
US President Joe Biden plans to host Israel’s president Reuven Rivlin at White House
India to host summit on Green Hydrogen Initiatives involving BRICS nations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jun 2021 01:33:30      انڈین آواز

EPFO adds around 12.76 lakh net subscribers during April this year

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has added around 12.76 lakh net subscribers during April this year.Despite the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the month registered an increase of 13.73 percent net subscribers addition as compared to the previous month during which around 11.22 lakh net subscribers were added to the payroll.

The recently published provisional payroll data of EPFO reflects that the number of exits in the month of April, 2021 have declined by over 87 thousand and rejoining has increased by over 92 thousand subscribers as compared to March.

Of the 12.76 lakh net subscribers added during April, around 6.89 lakh new members have come into the social security coverage of EPFO for the first time.

Around 5.86 lakh net subscribers exited and then rejoined by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and choose to retain membership through transfer of funds rather than opting for final settlement.

State-wise comparison of payroll figures shows that establishments registered with the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamilnadu and Karnataka to remain in forefront by adding around 7.58 lakh subscribers during the month, which is around 59.41 percent of total net payroll addition across all age groups.

The North Eastern states have shown above average growth in terms of net subscribers addition as compared with previous month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

Obituary: “Flying Sikh” is no more

By Harpal Singh Bedi Legendary runner Milkha Singh passed away late last night at Chandigarh leaving behind ...

India mourns demise of Milkha Singh

Tributes pour in for different quarters after demise of Indian sprint legend Flying Sikh Milkha Singh A ...

خبرنامہ

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

کووڈ کے نئے معاملات ساٹھ ہزار سے بھی کم۔ صحت یابی شرح چھیانوے اعشاریہ دو-سات فیصد پہنچی

وزارتِ صحت نے کہا ہے کہ آج لگاتار تیرہویں دن کووڈ کے نئےمعامل ...

ایران کے نو منتخب صدر ابراہیم رئیسی نے انقلابی اور فعال حکومت بنانے کا وعدہ کیا

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے نو منتخب صدر نے کہا ہے کہ میں انسداد بدعنو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz