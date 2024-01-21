इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2024 12:22:21      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

EPFO adds 13.95 lakh net members during November 2023

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) provisional payroll data highlighted that the organisation has added 13.95 lakh net members in November 2023. In an official statement, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said, the cumulative net addition of members during the current financial year continues to remain higher than that of the corresponding period of the previous year. The data indicates that around 7.36 lakh new members have enrolled during November 2023.

Among the newly joined members, the age group of 18-25 years constitutes 57.30 percent of total new members added during the month, showing that the majority of the members joining the organised sector workforce of the country are youth, who are mostly first-time job seekers, the statement added. The payroll data reflected that approximately 10.67 lakh members exited but rejoined EPFO. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus, extending their social security protection.

As per the statement, gender-wise analysis of payroll data represented that out of the total 7.36 lakh new members added during the month, around 1.94 lakh are new female members, joining EPFO for the first time. State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that net member addition is highest in the 5 states/ UTs of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Delhi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart