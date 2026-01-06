The Indian Awaaz

Environment Minister emphasizes on addressing public transport gaps to improve air quality in Delhi-NCR

Jan 6, 2026

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasizes on adressing public transport gaps to improve air quality in Delhi-NCR

SUDHIR KUMAR

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav today chaired a high-level meeting to undertake a detailed review of the Action Plans of the Rajasthan and Punjab governments for tackling air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

This was the fifth meeting in the series of such reviews. Expressing concern over Delhi-NCR air quality throughout the year, the Minister informed that from this month, a review of action plans will be held every month at the Ministerial level. He directed that sector-wise targeted action plans should be prepared, with clear responsibility for execution fixed on the concerned departments.

Environment Ministry said in a statement that the Minister assured that all implementational roadblocks would be addressed through regular inter-State coordination meetings at the highest level. Reviewing Rajasthan’s detailed action plan, Mr Yadav highlighted that public transport gaps need to be addressed in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Neemrana and Bharatpur. He said electric buses must be procured on priority, with a timeline-wise proposal to be submitted.

Charging infrastructure will be augmented in mission mode in urban areas as well as along highways and expressways. The issue of unplanned truck parking in Bhiwadi and Neemrana along the National Highway was flagged as a major concern requiring immediate action, including identification of parking lots and preparation of a parking plan to avoid congestion.

Going through Punjab’s presentation, Mr Yadav emphasised that all Crop Residue Management machines must be ensured to be in working condition and used efficiently. To ensure this, he said SOPs should be prepared for the certification of machines in good working condition. The Minister requested the Ministry of Agriculture to brainstorm innovative mechanisms, in consultation with stakeholders and the scientific community, for effective management of crop residue and to counter stubble burning.      

