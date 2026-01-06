Election Commission publishes draft SIR electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 6:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Election Commission has released the draft voter list for Uttar Pradesh after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Giving the details to the media in a press conference in Lucknow this afternoon, the state electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh, Navdeep Rinva, informed that there are names of 12 crore 55 lakh 56 thousand 25 voters in the draft voter list. He informed that 81.30 percent voters of the existing voter list filled their forms and registered their names for the new draft voter list. There were a total of 15 crores 44 lakh 30 thousand 92 voters in the existing voter list.

So a total of 2.89 crore voters’ names were not found in the new draft voter list issued by the Election Commission, which is 18.70 per cent of the existing voter list. He said that 46.23 lakh voters, that is 2.99 per cent of the existing voter list, were found dead during the SIR. Names of 2.17 crore voters were not found during the SIR process by the BLOs, which is 14.04 per cent of the existing voter list. 25.47 lakh voters’ names were found in more than one place in the voter list, which is 1.65 per cent of the existing voter list.

Mr. Navdeep Rinva informed that the period for receiving claims and objections has been set from January 6 to February 6, 2026. From 06 January to 27 February 2026, during the notice phase, the decision on the claims and objections will be resolved.

The final publication of the electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh will be done on March 6, 2026. After that, citizens will have one month to submit claims and objections.