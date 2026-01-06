Sodium Sensitivity Shapes Blood Pressure Response to Combined Treatments

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 7:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

HEALTH DESK

“A study found that the antihypertensive effects of amlodipine/benazepril and benazepril/hydrochlorothiazide vary with sympathetic stress response; amlodipine/benazepril worked best in low-to-intermediate SSR but less in high SSR.”

A recent study published in Hypertension Research evaluated the blood pressure (BP)–lowering efficacy of two dual antihypertensive therapies—amlodipine/benazepril and benazepril/hydrochlorothiazide— according to sodium sensitivity risk (SSR) using ambulatory BP monitoring (ABPM).

In the multi-center, randomized, actively controlled, parallel-group trial, patients with clinic systolic/diastolic BP of 140–179/90–109 mmHg on benazepril 10 mg daily monotherapy received 24 weeks of treatment with either amlodipine/benazepril 5/10 mg (n = 213) or benazepril/hydrochlorothiazide 10/12.5 mg (n = 212). SSR was assessed using two 24-hour ABPM parameters: nocturnal BP dipper status and 24-hour mean heart rate.

Results showed that the amlodipine/benazepril combination produced greater BP reductions than benazepril/hydrochlorothiazide in 304 patients with low/intermediate SSR but smaller reductions in 121 patients with high SSR, with significant interaction for 24-hour, daytime, and morning systolic BP (P ≤ 0.046). In low/intermediate SSR patients, 24-hour and daytime systolic BP reductions were 4.19 and 5.17 mmHg greater, respectively, with amlodipine/benazepril, while morning systolic BP was 10.8 mmHg smaller in high SSR patients. Trends were similar for other systolic and diastolic measurements.

Sensitivity analysis in 367 patients with sustained hypertension confirmed these findings. As assessed by ABPM, SSR influenced the efficacy of both dual therapies.

In conclusion, results showed that the antihypertensive efficacy of amlodipine/benazepril versus benazepril/hydrochlorothiazide depended on SSR, with amlodipine/benazepril being more effective in low/intermediate SSR and less in high SSR.

(Source:https://link.springer.com/article/10.1038/s41440-025-02382-x)