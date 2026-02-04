Entire Oppn will take call on impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Congress

Last Updated on February 4, 2026 8:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Echoing Mamata Banerjee call, the Congress party today said Entire Opposition will support impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Wednesday said the ‘entire Opposition will take a collective call on moving an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, party view came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for such a move.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, however, refused to comment on the matter.

Talking to mediapersons in the Parliament House complex, Venugopal said they are “positively” looking at the suggestion.

yesterday addressing a press conference in the national capital, flanked by scores of people from West Bengal who have allegedly been affected by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Banerjee claimed the electors whose names were being deleted from the roll are supporters of her party.