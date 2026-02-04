Rahul Gandhi displays unreleased ‘memoir’ of Naravane in Parliament premises

Last Updated on February 4, 2026 8:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi today referred former Army chief MM Naravane’s ‘unreleased memoir’ to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shed responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020 and passed the buck on to Naravane.

Addressing reporters in Parliament House prmises, Gandhi held up Naravane’s unreleased memoir and said he would like the youngsters in India to know that this ‘book’ exists despite the government claiming otherwise.

“The Speaker has said this book does not exist, the government has said it does not exist, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji has said this book does not exist. Every youngster in India should see this book exists,” Gandhi said.