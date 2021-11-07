Eminent Cricket Coach Tarak Sinha passes away

AMN

Eminent Cricket Coach and Dronacharya Awardee Tarak Sinha passed away in New Delhi today after a prolonged illness. He was 71. Tarak Sinha was battling lung cancer for a while. He was a father figure in coaching and produced some of the country’s finest cricketers who ruled domestic and international cricket.

Tarak Sinha trained stalwarts including Manoj Prabhakar, Raman Lamba, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Surinder Khanna, Sanjiv Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Anjum Chopra, Rumeli Dhar, Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.