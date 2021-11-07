India, China harden positions on LAC row
Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Haryana govt notifies State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020; To come into force from Jan 15, 2022
France to help India in advanced military technologies
Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held in New Delhi on Nov 10
President’s Cup shooting championship: Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold

AMN

Manu Bhaker in partnership with Olympic champion Javad Foroughi of Iran won the mixed air pistol gold in the President’s Cup shooting championship in Wroclaw, Poland. The Indo-Iranian team beat Mathilde Lamolle of France and Artem Chernousov of Russia 16-8 in the match for the gold. Earlier, Manu and Javad had pipped Anna Korakaki of Greece and Damir Mikec of Serbia in the shoot-off after the two teams had tied on 31 in the semifinals. The French-Russian combination had topped the other semifinals.

Three other Indians in the fray, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal with different partners could not win the medals. In the individual women’s air pistol, Manu Bhaker topped qualification with 585, two points ahead of Anna Korakaki.

In men’s air pistol, Saurabh Chaudhary with 581points and Abhishek Verma with 580 marks qualified in the third and fourth spots behind Christian Reitz with 586 points while Javad Foroughi remained on 584.

Eminent Cricket Coach Tarak Sinha passes away

AMN Eminent Cricket Coach and Dronacharya Awardee Tarak Sinha passed away in New Delhi today after a prolon ...

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets

AMN/ WEB DESK New Zealand has booked their spot in the semifinals after registering an 8-wicket win over Af ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

