T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets

AMN/ WEB DESK

New Zealand has booked their spot in the semifinals after registering an 8-wicket win over Afghanistan in their last group match of the T20 World Cup tournament. New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in their last Super 12 stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With this result, India and Afghanistan are both out of the race for the final four. However, the Virat Kohli-led side has one more game left in the tournament against Namibia on Monday. The result of the India-Namibia game will make no change in India’s fate in the ongoing tournament. This is also the first time since 2012 that India failed to make it to the semi-finals of any ICC event.