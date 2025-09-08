Eminent 1971 freedom fighter’s home attacked, vandalised in Bangladesh

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The residence of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War veteran Bangabir Abdul Kader Siddique (Bir Uttam) in Tangail town came under attack by miscreants early Sunday. Around 10–15 helmeted youths, their faces covered with gamchas, pelted stones, smashed windows of the Sonar Bangla Community Centre housed in the building, and vandalised two cars. They also attempted to set the vehicles on fire before fleeing as locals rushed in.

Tangail Sadar Police OC Tanvir Ahmed said the attackers used ladders to climb the gate. “We provided security around the building and launched an investigation,” he added.

Siddique, president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League (KSJL), was on the third floor at the time. “My house has been attacked—let it be attacked again. If further attacks bring peace to the country and serve the nation’s welfare, I am always ready to accept it,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Criticising recent crackdowns, Siddique said, “After the anti-quota and anti-discrimination movements, we did not expect such authoritarian behaviour. If someone like me—awarded the nation’s highest gallantry title—is not safe in his own home, how can the poor be safe?” He linked the attack to a “conspiracy to undermine and destroy” ongoing movements.

He also condemned the arrest of his elder brother Latif Siddique, who was detained after attending a Mancha 71 event in Dhaka. “Those who created mobs were not touched. This is a violation of justice. Let the attack on my home mark the end of such clandestine assaults,” he appealed. The incident followed the imposition of Section 144 at Basail in Tangail, after Siddique’s supporters and student group “Chhatra Samaj” announced parallel programmes at the same venue.

In a separate development, more than 200 students were injured in clashes near Hathazari Madrasa in Chattogram after a youth, Arian Ibrahim, allegedly made an indecent gesture in front of the madrasa during a Miladunnabi rally on Saturday. Thirty students were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

The Hathazari administration has since imposed Section 144 and suspended road links between Chattogram, Hathazari and Khagrachhari. UNO Muhammad Abdullah Al Mumin confirmed Ibrahim’s arrest, urging calm and warning against third parties exploiting the situation. “Strict legal action will be taken,” he said. Additional SP Kazi Tareq Aziz said efforts were underway to pacify both groups through local leaders.