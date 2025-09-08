India Clinch 4th Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Title, Beat Korea 4-1 in Final

AMN / RAJGIR

India have won the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Championship in Rajgir, Bihar, for the 4th time. In the final today, India defeated Korea by 4-1. For India, Dilpreet Singh scored two goals while Sukhjeet Singh and Amit Rohidas got one each. Dain Son scored one goal for Korea.

In the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey Championship, the Indian team remained unbeaten.

In a spectacular finale to the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025, India lifted the cup with a commanding 4–1 win over Korea in the final, earning not only the title of Asia’s best but also securing qualification for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026. The tournament concluded on a high with exceptional performances, thrilling matches, and a showcase of emerging talents from across the continent.

Final Match: India vs Korea – Hosts reign supreme

In front of a passionate home crowd at Rajgir, India delivered a masterclass in attacking hockey to overpower Korea 4–1. With precision, flair, and tactical discipline, India controlled the match from start to finish. The win crowned them as champions and confirmed their place on the world stage at the upcoming World Cup.

3rd Place Match: Malaysia vs China – Malaysia seal podium finish

Malaysia secured third place with a convincing 4–1 victory over China. Clinical in front of goal and organized at the back, Malaysia capped off a strong tournament with a performance that displayed their depth and determination.

5th/6th Place Match: Japan vs Bangladesh – Japan close with a flourish

Japan rounded off the competition with a 6–1 win over Bangladesh, finishing on a high note after a competitive campaign. The victory showcased Japan’s attacking strength and resilience throughout the tournament.

Individual Award Winners

Hockey India Promising Goalkeeper:

32 WANG Caiyu (China)

HPCL Rising Star of the Tournament:

10 Jeffrynus Andywalfian (Malaysia)

AHF Best Goalkeeper:

26 Kim Jaehan (Korea)

Bihar Top Scorer:

11 Anuar Akhimullah (Malaysia)

Hero of the Tournament:

5 Abhishek (India)

The Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 has been a celebration of skill, spirit, and sportsmanship. With India’s victory, the tournament not only produced unforgettable moments but also paved the way for Asia’s finest to take on the world stage. Congratulations to all teams, players, and supporters for making this edition a resounding success.